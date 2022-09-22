Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'

Prince William and Kate Middleton were glad Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited after the Queen funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales was elated the Sussex took away their 'drama' as they went back to their home.

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said: "After Harry announced their departure, William summoned aides to address the future, in what has been referred to by some in William’s circle as the “Anmer Summit.”

"But William and Kate also felt a sense of relief, that “the drama was gone” when Harry and Meghan left, as a source told me. To this day, William still cannot forgive his brother."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are fuming over distance from their kids.

A source told US Weekly: “Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks,” the insider said.