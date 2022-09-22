 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton were glad Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited after the Queen funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales was elated the Sussex took away their 'drama' as they went back to their home.

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said: "After Harry announced their departure, William summoned aides to address the future, in what has been referred to by some in William’s circle as the “Anmer Summit.”

"But William and Kate also felt a sense of relief, that “the drama was gone” when Harry and Meghan left, as a source told me. To this day, William still cannot forgive his brother."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are fuming over distance from their kids.

A source told US Weekly: “Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks,” the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

'Grieving' Prince William says Queen 'would be delighted' at Earthshot Prize summit

'Grieving' Prince William says Queen 'would be delighted' at Earthshot Prize summit
Queen told friend she 'was hurt' by Meghan Markle: 'Don't want to think about it'

Queen told friend she 'was hurt' by Meghan Markle: 'Don't want to think about it'
Adam Levine send THIS flirty text to yoga teacher: 'Crossed a line'

Adam Levine send THIS flirty text to yoga teacher: 'Crossed a line'
Nicola Peltz 'feelings hurt' over feud rumours, says Victoria Beckham ghosted her

Nicola Peltz 'feelings hurt' over feud rumours, says Victoria Beckham ghosted her
King Charles wil grow a beard?

King Charles wil grow a beard?

Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?

Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?
Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

David Cronenberg honoured by San Sebastian film festival

David Cronenberg honoured by San Sebastian film festival
Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death

Meghan Markle photo spreads out of context after queen's death
Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'
King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour

King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour

Latest

view all