 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘tying down, burdening’ Archie, Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for inappropriately wanting to burden their kids Archie and Lilibet with the responsibilities of holding titles.

Royal biographer and author Dan Wootton issued this accusation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “While it might sound trite, we all know the Queen would have expected her relatives to unify around her eldest son, whose success or failure will help to determine the future of the Union and the monarchy itself in the years to come.”

“That’s why it’s so disappointing to learn of reports that Harry and Meghan have been ‘relentless since the Queen died’ on their insistence that Archie and Lilibet are made prince and princess.”

“Not only is it highly inappropriate to be having such discussions at this moment, I find it utterly bizarre that a couple so opposed to the institution would be so desperate to burden their American children with titles that carry such responsibilities.”

More From Entertainment:

William and Kate make first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

William and Kate make first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew honors the actor with THIS photo frame

Johnny Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew honors the actor with THIS photo frame
Prince Harry, Prince William make ‘efforts’ to heal their family rift

Prince Harry, Prince William make ‘efforts’ to heal their family rift
Camilla to axe royal tradition that was close to Queen

Camilla to axe royal tradition that was close to Queen
Olivia Wilde explains spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine

Olivia Wilde explains spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine
Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line

Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line
Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to 'shut up' and 'go have your freedom'

Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to 'shut up' and 'go have your freedom'
King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation

King Charles III sees ‘struggles of modern Britons’, rejects big coronation
Prince Harry stuck in ‘Catch-22’ situation with Meghan Markle and Royals

Prince Harry stuck in ‘Catch-22’ situation with Meghan Markle and Royals
King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023

King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023

Latest

view all