 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bond with Princess Eugenie appears strained

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's strong bond with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank has been strained, claimed an expert.

Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas dropped a video to analyse the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interaction with Eugenie and Jack during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“You can push your head forward when you are interested in something and you can pull it backward when you feel some resistance,” Rosas said.

“There is some resistance between them,” the expert weighed in on the royals’ body language. “This should not be it.

“If they are friends and they can support each other—it’s precisely in this moment when friends are going to naturally gravitate toward each other, which is not happening here,” the expert added.

Rosas said Meghan looks at Eugenie with a “cold stare” as the car leaves. “If they’re all friends, why is this happening” he questioned.

The expert said that the Duke also appeared to be angry about something during the meeting. “His jaw is tense,” he said. “It’s a very uncomfortable situation for both of them.”

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hates’ the ‘narrative of him only dating women under 25’

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hates’ the ‘narrative of him only dating women under 25’
Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah Winfrey in ‘Sidney’

Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah Winfrey in ‘Sidney’
Kate Middleton’s touching nod to Queen and Prince Philip on first public meeting in Windsor

Kate Middleton’s touching nod to Queen and Prince Philip on first public meeting in Windsor

Harry, Meghan have ‘no way back’ to reconcile with royals

Harry, Meghan have ‘no way back’ to reconcile with royals
BTS' J-Hope, Crush collab MV 'Rush Hour' sets new records

BTS' J-Hope, Crush collab MV 'Rush Hour' sets new records
Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death to be leaked: report

Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death to be leaked: report
‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William

‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William
Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son

Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son
King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry ‘snubbing’ King Charles due to Meghan Markle ban?

Prince Harry ‘snubbing’ King Charles due to Meghan Markle ban?
BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement

BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement
Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Latest

view all