Saturday Sep 24 2022
Piers Morgan urges King Charles for lavish coronation: 'Downsizing is pointless'

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Piers Morgan is encouraging King Charles to spend public money on his extravagant coronation.

Speaking to Robert Lacey in a recent interview, the former GMB host iterated that crownings have always been lavish in the British monarchy and thus adviced Charles to do the same.

Piers Morgan began. "My gut feeling about this is: If you have a monarchy, do it properly."

"The great thing about the last ten days was being able to show the world that nobody has anything anywhere like this," he said referring to Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Piers continued: "If you start downsizing everything, you will end up like other European monarchies, where it becomes so downsized, it becomes pointless."

Robert Lacey agreed: "You got to have the anointing, you got to have the crowning. There will be two crownings. Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort."

"Don't start chipping away at tradition," added Mr Lacey.

