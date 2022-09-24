Prince William to remain FA president with new Prince of Wales role

Prince William has inherited King Charles III’s previous title of ‘Prince of Wales’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

William’s new role may land him in difficult situation in regard to the upcoming Football World Cup tournament.

The Football Association has expressed hopes that the new Prince of Wales will remain president of the English game even as the home nations; England and Wales face each other in Qatar.

England and Wales have not only both qualified for November’s tournament in Qatar, but they will face each other in the group stages of the competition.

The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge is understood to remain committed to his FA role despite inheriting a new title.

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm whether the Prince of Wales will keep the president role.

During the Euro 2020 final, Prince William was seen celebrating England’s goal against the Wales. His picture with son, Prince George, celebrating the win also went viral on the internet.