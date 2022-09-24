King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen

 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

King Charles III has been adjusting to his new role as Britain’s monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

On Friday evening, Buckingham Palace released a new official portrait of the King, picturing His Majesty carrying out government duties with his red box for the first time.

While carrying out his official duties, King Charles paid a heartwarming tribute to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Prominent in the portrait is the framed photograph of Queen and Duke of Edinburgh which sat on the side table behind Charles’ desk as he worked in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace.

The black and white picture of the Queen and Philip was a gift from them given to King George VI for Christmas in 1951 at Christmas.

Royal fans also noticed the sweet nod to the late Queen in the bouquet of flowers sitting behind the red box in the new photograph.

The Palace shared the picture with caption, “His Majesty The King’s Red Box. The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond.”

