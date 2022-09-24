Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss

 
Amber Heard remains unaffected after following speculations that Johnny Depp has moved on with former lawyer Joelle Rich.

Following reports that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is dating Rich, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the Aquaman star could not care less.

"Amber isn't paying attention to Johnny or his personal life," the insider shared with the outlet. "She doesn't care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life."

Depp is said to be romantically involved with Rich who represented him during his UK libel case against The Sun back in 2018.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” an insider told Us Weekly about the rumoured lovebirds. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Despite not being a part of actor’s legal team during his US trial against Heard, the source revealed that Rich was present in the Virginia courtroom to support Depp.

