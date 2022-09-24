 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor
Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor

Johnny Depp's new flame Joelle Rich has her friends in "shock" following rumours that she has separated from her husband to date the actor. 

A pal of the UK-based lawyer, who represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his UK libel trial against The Sun in 2018, told Daily Mail that the duo is “poles apart.”

“She is lovely, super-clever, beautiful, nice and really sensible — which is why everyone is so shocked by the latest claims,” the friend told the outlet.

“Her and Johnny Depp are poles apart in everything in terms of age and background. She is married to a very successful, handsome husband and has two great kids.

“So it is quite a shock. It's an extraordinary move for someone like Joelle — a highly accomplished, sensible, North London lawyer — to do something like this,” the pal added.

Rich has reportedly left her husband Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, to be with Depp.

She was also present in courtroom during Depp's US libel trial against Amber Heard to support him despite not being a part of his legal team.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss

Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss
Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’
King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl

King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl
King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online

King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online
Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry
Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'

Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'
Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report

Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report
King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen

King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen

Latest

view all