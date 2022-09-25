 
Sunday Sep 25 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal will 'cause untold damage' to King Charles and Camilla

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Royal commentator and author Robert Jobson asked Prince Harry to "show some loyalty with your country" by putting an end to his Netflix deal.

"How can Harry & Meghan carry on with this Netflix deal? There are many who believe this fiction is fact, he said referring to Netflix show "The Crown".

He added, "It will cause untold damage to our King and Queen Consort around the world early in his reign."

Jobson said, "Are Harry and Meghan really that hard up ? Come of “H” show some loyalty to your country."

