Sunday Sep 25 2022
Queen Elizabeth wanted THIS for King Charles, Prince Harry and William

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Queen Elizabeth wanted THIS for King Charles, Prince Harry and William

Late Queen Elizabeth II, who shared a very close bond with grandson Prince Harry, was one of the biggest proponents of reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and other members of the royal family.

The Cosmopolitan, quoting historian Robert Hardman, reported Queen Elizabeth and Harry had a great relationship until the end of her life.

It was Queen’s ‘dearest wish’ that Prince Harry repairs his ties with King Charles and Prince William.

Hardman told People, “The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her. I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up."

Meanwhile, a source close to King Charles said: "She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn't hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy."

