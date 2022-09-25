Prince Harry ‘petrified’ once Meghan Markle’s diamond gift ‘reached Palace’

Prince Harry reportedly erupted into fear and frenzy after the public came to realize the identity of the person that gifted Meghan Markle diamond earrings.

Royal commentator Valentine Low issued this shocking insight in a newly released book, according to Express UK.

The earnings were first photographed during a state dinner thrown by Fiji President Jioji Konrote, for the Sussexes.

At the time the earrings were paired daintily alongside Meghan’s wedding band and a thin bracelet, but a few weeks later she was again seen sporting the piece on King Charles’ 70th birthday.

While it was assumed that the earrings were a borrowed piece from Queen Elizabeth’s collection, at the time, Kensington Palace refused to share who loaned her the piece, sparking questions.

Why the earrings became a topic of hot debate was due to a Crown Prince’s alleged involvement in a murder, which he vowed to have had “no prior knowledge on.”

In Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, however, Mr Low offered insight into the backdoor conversations of the Palace and revealed that aides decided “not to confront” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the issue “out of fear for what their reaction would be.”

Even Prince Harry ended up feeling “completely shocked” once he realized the public knew where the jewelry really came from. The Times correspondent also explained, the Duke of Sussex “is said to have looked 'shocked' that people knew where the earrings came from.”

This revelation comes shortly after lawyers of Prince Harry “denied he was ever questioned about their provenance.”