Sunday Sep 25 2022
Royal Family ‘was never easy’ on Meghan Markle: report

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

The Royal Family is being hit with accusations regarding the treatment of Meghan Markle, during her time in the Firm. 

This revelation has been made by star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, in his interview with the Daily Star. 

He began by saying, "I think it's difficult for someone like her to get the balance right but the big thing we can all see happening is that the rest of the royal family are going out of their way to make her feel like she does feel part of what's going on and feel very cherished."

"They've made a real point about that and when you look back at all the to-ing and fro-ing it was all conjecture. We don't know at all, we don't know the conversations being had or what was being said we don know whether people were making her feel welcome or not."

Before concluding he added, "But to me, it looks very much as if she's always been welcome. In-laws are never easy, my goodness, but royal in-laws, wow, that's complicated."

