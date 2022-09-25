Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is being called out for sending ‘horrible’ emails to Palace aides on behalf of Meghan Markle, during their time in the Royal Family.

Royal reporter and author Valentine Low issued this allegation in his interview with The Times.

“Harry was just as dismissive of the two senior courtiers as Meghan,” Mr Low started off by claiming.

Later on into the chat he also references a quote from an inside source that said, “He used to send them horrible emails. So rude.”

Even PR executive Sarah Latham and assistant press secretary Marnie Gaffney were shocked by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged behavior.

Another source spoke to Low about ‘part of the problem’ and shifted blame in the Palace, for being “to genteel and civil.”

The same source claimed, “When someone decides not to be civil, they have no idea what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry.”

This comes shortly after Palace aides anonymously hit back against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, branding the Duchess “a narcissistic sociopath. They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: 'We were played.'”