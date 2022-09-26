Meghan Markle really a victim?

Monday Sep 26, 2022
King Charles III's cousin Christina Oxenberg said the royal family has "hazed" prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, and mocked Kate Middleton in the past.
"To Meghan Markle, I say, what you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing," claimed Christina Oxenberg.
"If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass."
