Meghan Markle really a victim?

King Charles III's cousin Christina Oxenberg said the royal family has "hazed" prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, and mocked Kate Middleton in the past.

"To Meghan Markle, I say, what you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing," claimed Christina Oxenberg.

"If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass."



