Monday Sep 26 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netlfix plans ‘risking’ King Charles’ reign

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a dire warning regarding the new reign of King Charles and how their Netflix plans are a ‘constant threat.

Royal author and commentator Robert Jobson issued this allegation in a recent tweet.

He started by pointing towards the large fanbase for The Crown and weighed in on how ‘many assume the series to be “fact over fiction”.

He wrote, “How can Harry & Meghan carry on with this Netflix deal? There ‘many who believe this fiction is fact.”

“It will cause untold damage to our King and Queen Consort around the world early in his reign. Are H & M really that hard up ? Come of 'H' show some loyalty to your country.”

