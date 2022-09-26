Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?

file footage

Kate Middleton was allegedly ‘terrified’ of mingling with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they stayed back in the UK after the Queen’s death for her state funeral earlier this month, a royal expert has claimed as per OK! Magazine.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK for an extended period of time earlier this month after the Queen passed away on September 8, 2022, and was put to rest at a state funeral on September 19, 2022.

During this time, royal expert Neil Sean has alleged that Kate wanted to keep Meghan ‘away from her’, despite their highly publicised joint walk-about outside Windsor to meet mourning royal enthusiasts.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Sean said: “She (Kate) was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply, because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

He went on: “I'm not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know. As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on…”

"…And was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren't going particularly well,” Sean added.

The comments come just weeks after Kate and her husband Prince William stepped out with Meghan and Prince Harry in what marked their first proper reunion in years.