Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’

Kim Kardashian does not seem to be interested in rejoining the dating scene in near future.

When the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul was asked about what kind of man she ultimately sees herself with during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, responded, "Absolutely no one."



Kelly Ripa then advised her to "stay off dating apps," to which Kardashian explained how that "wasn't even an option" for her.

Suggested Ripa, 51: "You need a titan of industry. That's what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It's a very small field but he's out there, sitting here, watching this."

But The Kardashians star admitted she's considered the possibility of dating someone outside of the entertainment industry.

"I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out," she said. "But I'm just not ready."

The reality star added, "I'm not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids."



