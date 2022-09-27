 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin ‘working on communicating better’ after reconciliation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

File Footage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin “slowing figuring things out” after getting back together one month after filing for divorce.

The duo decided to give their 25-year marriage another chance and since Flavin is "much happier,” a source told People Magazine.

"She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," the insider said while adding that the couple is learning from their past mistakes.

"Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better," the source added.

"They are amazing together when they are happy. Their friends can't imagine them getting a divorce. It really seems they will be able to work things out though.

“Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance," the insider revealed.

The source went on to share that Flavin filing for divorce was huge wake-up call for the Rocky star, saying, "When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option.”

“She felt unheard and was very frustrated. She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her.

“It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce. He always wanted to work things out.

"He has been working hard to win her back. They love each other. They want to keep their family together," the source concluded.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends
Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry
Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie
Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'

Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'
Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up

Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite
Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials

Latest

view all