 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly given a clear signal to his younger son Prince Harry over the titles of Lilibet and Archie, it has been claimed by royal expert.

The Herald Sun quoted Katie Nicoll as saying that the matter of Lilibet and Archie titles depends on the ties between royal family, and Prince Harry and Meghan.

Nicholl said: “And I’m told that that is a very clear signal from the King. He’s willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust.

“They have to know that they can trust the [Sussex] family.”

The report further claims that the content of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is key to whether or not the family will reconcile.

Meanwhile, apparently, the Duke of Sussex has taken a u-turn on the tell-all book due to Lilibet and Archie’s titles.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends
Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin ‘working on communicating better’ after reconciliation

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin ‘working on communicating better’ after reconciliation
Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'

Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'
Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up

Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite
Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

Latest

view all