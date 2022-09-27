Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly given a clear signal to his younger son Prince Harry over the titles of Lilibet and Archie, it has been claimed by royal expert.



The Herald Sun quoted Katie Nicoll as saying that the matter of Lilibet and Archie titles depends on the ties between royal family, and Prince Harry and Meghan.

Nicholl said: “And I’m told that that is a very clear signal from the King. He’s willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust.

“They have to know that they can trust the [Sussex] family.”

The report further claims that the content of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is key to whether or not the family will reconcile.

Meanwhile, apparently, the Duke of Sussex has taken a u-turn on the tell-all book due to Lilibet and Archie’s titles.