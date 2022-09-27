Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’

Brad Pitt to reportedly make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

The previous two films in the comedic action franchise were not part of the MCU despite Merc with a Mouth being a Marvel character.

However, in the upcoming movie, Reynold’s character will be introduced to the Marvel Universe.

As for Pitt, no official confirmation has come to light but if reports are to be believed, he will have a role in the third part of the superhero film.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor had a blink-and-miss-it appearance in Deadpool 2 in which he played the character of Vanisher.

Pitt’s character had the power of invisibility which kept his identity a secret till the moment he died via electrocution and the actor’s face appeared on the screen for a second.

According to report published by Giant Freakin Robot, the Hollywood hunk is in negotiations regarding his role in the Shawn Levy directorial.