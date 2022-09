Netflix complete release list of October 2022 releases: Checkout 1st - 29th

Netflix has overtaken the industry with exciting new releases in October, 2022 and some of the most popular shows across the world.

From popular TV shows to movies and even family-friendly entertainment, spooky dramas, Netflix appears to carry it all.

List of complete release:

October 1:

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 2:

Forever Queens

October 3:

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Jexi

October 4:

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

October 5:

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

October 6:

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7:

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2

October 9:

Missing Link

October 10:

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers

October 11:

The Cage

DEAW

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12:

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

October 13:

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14:

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

WATCH

On the Latest Episode of Good Morning Vogue, A New Allure: How Virginie Viard Is Making Chanel Her Own

October 15:

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

October 16:

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17:

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

October 18:

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 19:

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

October 21:

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

October 22:

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show