'Anti- racist' Prince Harry got in trouble for 'Paki' remark on Asian officer

Prince Harry received severe backlash over a derogatory comment towards a fellow soldier back in 2009.



The Duke of Sussex, who is now an anti-racism advocate, apologised publicly after calling his Asian mate 'Paki' (short for Pakistani)

Britain’s Prince Harry apologized on Saturday after a newspaper website published video footage showing him calling an Asian army colleague a “Paki,” but he said he had used the term without malice.



In a 2006 recording, Harry was spotted behind the camera as he called on his friend.

“Anyone else here ... ah, our little Paki friend ... Ahmed,” he said as he zoomed into an Asian officer.

Clarifying the footage, the representative from the Royal Family released a statement.

“Prince Harry fully understands how offensive this term (Paki) can be, and is extremely sorry for any offence his words might cause,” the spokesman said.

“However, on this occasion three years ago, Prince Harry used the term without any malice and as a nickname about a highly popular member of his platoon.

“There is no question that Prince Harry was in any way seeking to insult his friend," the statement concluded.