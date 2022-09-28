 
Prince William rejects grand Wales investiture amid British living crisis

Prince William will reportedly not have a grand Prince of Wales investiture ceremony in light of the ongoing British cost-of-living crisis, a royal expert told GB News.

Talking about Prince William inheriting the special title from his father, the new King Charles III, royal correspondent Cameron Walker said that William is unlikely to go for a big ceremony to celebrate his new title, unlike his father’s investiture that looked like a ‘mini coronation’.

“It is understood there are no plans for any kind of investiture for the new Prince of Wales. We remember those images from 1969, it almost looked like a mini coronation, didn't it?” said Walker.

He added: “In a cost-of-living crisis, it was perhaps seen by those in Kensington Palace and Prince William himself that it would be a bit inappropriate for a big, grand investiture at such a difficult time for so many families across the country.”

In contrast, King Charles was given the title of Prince of Wales in 1969 in a ceremony that included Queen Elizabeth placing a coronet on his head and royal robes on his shoulders.

He also pledged allegiance to his mother, saying: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”

