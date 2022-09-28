 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, William asked to give up Prince, Princess of Wales titles: Details

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newfound royal titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales are already in trouble as the people of Wales are backing a petition to abolish them, as per Express UK.

According to reports, the petition to scrap Prince William and Kate’s titles has already reached more than 35,000 signatures just as the two are on their first official trip to the country as the Prince and Princess.

William inherited the title from his father, King Charles III, after the death of the Queen earlier this month, sparking controversy in the country, with the petition page highlighting that the ‘last Prince of Wales’ died in the Middle Ages, meaning they don’t recognise the Windsors as their Prince.

The petition claims that William being the Prince of Wales is an ‘insult to Wales’ and a symbol of ‘historical oppression’ and even undermines Wales’ status as a nation.

It is pertinent to mention that Charles served as the longest-serving Prince of Wales in the title’s history; he was officially invested with the title in 1969 at the age of 20, and held on to it till his mother’s death, upon which he became the new monarch.

It is also important to mention that reports have suggested that Prince William will not make a big show of his investiture ceremony, and that he and his wife Kate will ‘instead approach their new role in the way that they have approached their other work; in their own way.’

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello misses her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes?

Camila Cabello misses her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes?
Katy Perry and Kesha face severe criticism over Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics: Deets inside

Katy Perry and Kesha face severe criticism over Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics: Deets inside
Amber Heard hires ANOTHER lawyer for THIS reason

Amber Heard hires ANOTHER lawyer for THIS reason
Ed Sheeran sets major style goals as he enjoys yacht trip during Ibiza holiday

Ed Sheeran sets major style goals as he enjoys yacht trip during Ibiza holiday
Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo put on a united front amid scandal

Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo put on a united front amid scandal
'Better Caul Saul' returning on TV screen?

'Better Caul Saul' returning on TV screen?
Sylvester Stallone shares ‘reunion’ snap amid reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone shares ‘reunion’ snap amid reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin

Emily Ratajkowski diverting attention from divorce by hanging out with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski diverting attention from divorce by hanging out with Brad Pitt
Kate Middleton 'hated' Meghan Markle? ‘Wants her away’

Kate Middleton 'hated' Meghan Markle? ‘Wants her away’
French rapper Kaaris taken into custody

French rapper Kaaris taken into custody
Darius Campbell Danesh's brothers share emotional memories about late brother

Darius Campbell Danesh's brothers share emotional memories about late brother

Prince Harry's memoir becomes headache for him: 'The Duke may lose big if makes edits'

Prince Harry's memoir becomes headache for him: 'The Duke may lose big if makes edits'

Latest

view all