 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’
Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

Prince Harry has been warned about the sensitivity of his much-anticipated memoir as the English broadcaster Janet Street-Porter said that the book could be a “very dangerous project”.

During her conversation with Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford and Linda Robson on Loose Women, Janet exclaimed: “It's a very dangerous project because his granny has died, his grandfather has died in the last year, and his father has lost both parents in the last year.”

“His father has a new job, his brother has also been promoted and with that comes an enormous amount of responsibility. 

"If you care anything for your siblings and close family who are still alive you have to consider the impact of what you are going to say,” she continued.

“I understand Harry does feel hurt, and justifiably feels missed out and sidelined, but is now really the time [to release his book]?" she asked.

Ruth said that the publishers “want the juicy gossip”.

“The book was due to be published this autumn but there is now a question mark over it,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?
King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?

King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?
Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'
‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs

AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs
Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo

Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo
'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'

'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'
King Charles may honour Meghan Markle after ‘one-on-one’ meeting request?

King Charles may honour Meghan Markle after ‘one-on-one’ meeting request?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’
Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team

Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team
Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds announces return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds announces return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Latest

view all