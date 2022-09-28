Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

Prince Harry has been warned about the sensitivity of his much-anticipated memoir as the English broadcaster Janet Street-Porter said that the book could be a “very dangerous project”.

During her conversation with Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford and Linda Robson on Loose Women, Janet exclaimed: “It's a very dangerous project because his granny has died, his grandfather has died in the last year, and his father has lost both parents in the last year.”

“His father has a new job, his brother has also been promoted and with that comes an enormous amount of responsibility.

"If you care anything for your siblings and close family who are still alive you have to consider the impact of what you are going to say,” she continued.

“I understand Harry does feel hurt, and justifiably feels missed out and sidelined, but is now really the time [to release his book]?" she asked.

Ruth said that the publishers “want the juicy gossip”.

“The book was due to be published this autumn but there is now a question mark over it,” she added.