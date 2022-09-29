 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles told 'cringe worthy' Meghan is plotting to 'bring his brand down'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

King Charles III is urged to put Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aside amid his more important duties as the monarch of Britain.

Author and broadcaster Anna May Mangan tells GB News the 73-year-old requires people around him who can lift his spirits, unlike the Sussexes.

"He needs support now and he needs people around him."

"They've resigned, Harry and Meghan have resigned, not only have they resigned but they are a pair of whingers.

"They are going to sabotage his attempts, which is going to be hard enough to follow the Queen in her duty [and] her hard work. They need to be moved to one side".

King Charles is further warned the public will not "tolerate the royalty funding for this pair now".

Recalling the Sussexes "cringe worthy" interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Ms Mangan branded the King "incredibly patient" and "indulgent" man.

Charles needs to "concentrate on the brand" and "disassociate himself from anyone who's trying to bring him, or his country, down," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours

King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours
Kanye West hires Melinda Gates 'billionaire' celebrity divorce lawyer

Kanye West hires Melinda Gates 'billionaire' celebrity divorce lawyer
Hailey Bieber does not 'expect' anything from Selena Gomez, only 'respects' her

Hailey Bieber does not 'expect' anything from Selena Gomez, only 'respects' her
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram display picture

Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram display picture

Queen Margrethe follows in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth

Queen Margrethe follows in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth

US rapper Coolio dies at 51

US rapper Coolio dies at 51

Outpouring of love for King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate shocks Harry

Outpouring of love for King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate shocks Harry

Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

Meghan Markel's appearance on magazine cover postponed

Meghan Markel's appearance on magazine cover postponed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first snub from King Charles III

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first snub from King Charles III
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark makes a big decision to streamline monarchy

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark makes a big decision to streamline monarchy
'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron expecting first child with fiance

'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron expecting first child with fiance

Latest

view all