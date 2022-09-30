 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
Meghan Markle ‘up there with Beyonce’ in Hollywood, claims expert

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Meghan Markle is doing good enough for herself in Hollywood to be considered ‘up there’ with Beyonce, according to a royal expert, who also thinks that she has made many enemies on her way to the top.

Talking to Fox News about the Duchess of Sussex’s recent outings in Hollywood including her new Spotify podcast Archetypes that debuted in late August this year, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that while she has done well for herself, she has many enemies.

As per Larcombe: “If you look at the commercialization Meghan has embarked on, yes, she's done very well. She's absolutely up there now, almost with Beyoncé … certainly in her own mind. She's achieved that. No one's got a problem with that.”

He then added: “But the reality is, she's made a lot of enemies out of people that just feel second, to see Meghan as part of her new commercial brand, to be portraying herself as the victim when they themselves feel like they were treated unfairly by her.”

The comments come as Meghan continues to struggle with claims that she bullied her royal staff while a part of the royal family from her royal wedding till 2020, when she stepped down as a senior royal with husband Prince Harry and subsequently shifted to the US.

