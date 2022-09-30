King Charles ‘playing hardball’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

File Footage

Royal expert Daniela Elser issued these insights and accused King Charles of “playing hardball” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to Express UK, he was quoted saying, “That omission has only added fuel to speculation that Charles might decide to update the Letters Patent and might step in to prevent them becoming a Prince and Princess after all.”

This claim comes shortly after the couple was found to be “digitally demoted”

“For years, the page on the royal website that details key members has remained largely unchanged, until now. Previously, Harry and Meghan, along with Prince Andrew, were positioned midway, underneath the remaining senior working members of the royal family but before the various elderly cousins of Queen Elizabeth who still open an occasional plaque.”

“Now, after this week's update, Harry and Meghan (and Andrew) have been shunted unceremoniously to the bottom of the page, with Harry now coming after 85-year-old Princess Alexandra, who is 56th in line to the throne.”

“If the king wanted to settle this and to immediately quell the growing noise around the title question, all he would have to do is dictate a quick statement in between receiving the Ambassador from Albania and arranging for his prized begonias to be shipped to Buckingham Palace.”

“The very fact he has not done that would suggest he has little interest in currying favour with the Sussexes or even vaguely smoothing their ruffled feathers after the events of the last few weeks that saw the couple suffer through a series of public indignities, such as being seated in the second row during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.”