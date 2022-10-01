Prince William was left frustrated when Meghan and Harry were given key roles claims new book

Prince William was unhappy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given a role he had his his on, a new book said.

Author Katie Nicholl's new book revealed that the then Duke of Cambridge expressed "frustration" at the Palace's efforts to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel included in the Royal Family,

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl's new book, New Royals during their stint as working members oPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were respectively appointed the President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The author wrote the decision was made in an effort to “include” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working royals, a move that ultimately “frustrated” Prince William.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently living in the United States with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.