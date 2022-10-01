 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla biography dropped to urgently counter 'cruel' Prince Harry 'nasty remarks'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla is being vindicated against the injustices of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry.

Author Angela Levin says she has written the former Duchess of Cornwall's biography, out this week, to 'balance out' her negative image,

“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Ms Levin spoke on show “Lorraine."

“One was ‘The Crown,’ which I felt had been really cruel to her, and the other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too.”

Earlier, writer Tom Bower accused Camilla of being the 'racist' royal.

The wife of King Charles III allegedly drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry away from UK over her  “racist” remarks in their Archie.

“According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” the author wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Victoria Beckham tears up after she hugs estranged son Brooklyn in Paris

Victoria Beckham tears up after she hugs estranged son Brooklyn in Paris
Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date

Dua Lipa 'very smitten' by Trevor Noah on their love up NYC date
King Charles' decision to affect Harry's children if he follows in the footsteps of Queen of Denmark

King Charles' decision to affect Harry's children if he follows in the footsteps of Queen of Denmark

Soldier dies days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Soldier dies days after walking with Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Prince William was left frustrated when Meghan and Harry were given key roles claims new book

Prince William was left frustrated when Meghan and Harry were given key roles claims new book
Meghan and Harry's friend mocks new book on Camilla

Meghan and Harry's friend mocks new book on Camilla

Gigi Hadid joins Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid joins Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham bursts into tears during her emotional fashion show in Paris

Victoria Beckham bursts into tears during her emotional fashion show in Paris
Scooter Braun opens up on his conflict with Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun opens up on his conflict with Taylor Swift
BLACKPINK Jisoo and Natalie Portman look drop dead gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week together

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Natalie Portman look drop dead gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week together
Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Latest

view all