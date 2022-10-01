 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making do’ with ‘scandal-prone’ royals: ‘Need inner circle!’

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly desperate to keep royal relations alive despite being forced into close contact with ‘scandal-prone’ royals

Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Once the most-liked member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry currently languishes with his scandal-prone uncle, Prince Andrew, in the (un)popularity stakes.”

“Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be taking drastic measures. I can disclose that the couple have ditched Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based public relations outfit that has been advising Meghan Markle since her days as an actress on legal drama Suits.”

