Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making do’ with ‘scandal-prone’ royals: ‘Need inner circle!’

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly desperate to keep royal relations alive despite being forced into close contact with ‘scandal-prone’ royals



Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Once the most-liked member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry currently languishes with his scandal-prone uncle, Prince Andrew, in the (un)popularity stakes.”

“Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be taking drastic measures. I can disclose that the couple have ditched Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based public relations outfit that has been advising Meghan Markle since her days as an actress on legal drama Suits.”