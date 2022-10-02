 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
'The Rings of Power' leaves 'House of the Dragon' behind in viewership: Report

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

The Rings of Power fought out to secure the top spot on the viewership ranking table over House of the Dragon, according to Nielsen's streaming rankings.

According to Nielsen's rankings for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, "The Rings of Power" came out on top — taking the No. 1 position with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. "House of the Dragon" was behind it, ranking as No. 5 and being watched for 781 million minutes, 61% less than its rival.

However, the media company rating data is from the U.S. alone, excluding other countries.

Earlier, The Wrap reported citing data from Parrot Analysis, the overall demand for HBO's fantasy drama has experienced growth this week. However, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings prequel demand fell by 13%.

Meanwhile, the recent Nielsen ratings for Amazon's billion-dollar project, The Rings of Power, will be welcome news against HBO's House of the Dragon. 

