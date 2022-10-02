 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson don't speak 'outside co-parenting matters'

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are taking things civil after their six-year long romance.

The couple, who broke up in 2021, only contact each other over their co-parenting duties. The Good American founder and the NBA player share a daughter and a son together.

"They are currently not on speaking terms," an insider tells E!, adding they are "coordinating for the kids."

Tristan issues a public apology to Khloe Kardashian in December 2021, for cheating on her and fathering a baby with another woman. 

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote in an Instagram post. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

