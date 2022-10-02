Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde'

Emily Ratajkowski has called out Ana de Armas starrer Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, accusing the film of ‘fetishizing female pain.’

The 31-year-old model, who recently made headlines for dating rumors with Brad Pitt, took to TikTok on Friday and condemned director Andrew Dominik for fetishizing women's pain and death.

Emily shared her unfiltered review of Pitt-produced Blonde, saying, “We love to fetishise female pain. And I think as women, I can say for myself for sure, I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life so that it feels like something that can be tended to that’s kind of sexy."

The runway star also spoke about society's obsession with women in the public eye who have dealt with hardships and gave examples of Princess Diana, Amy Winehouse, and Britney Spears.

"But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize. So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off," Emily said. "I’m gonna be in my [expletive] era. 2022, baby, is my [expletive] era."

Blonde premiered on Netflix on September 28.