 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced Blonde
Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde' 

Emily Ratajkowski has called out Ana de Armas starrer Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, accusing the film of ‘fetishizing female pain.’

The 31-year-old model, who recently made headlines for dating rumors with Brad Pitt, took to TikTok on Friday and condemned director Andrew Dominik for fetishizing women's pain and death.

Emily shared her unfiltered review of Pitt-produced Blonde, saying, “We love to fetishise female pain. And I think as women, I can say for myself for sure, I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life so that it feels like something that can be tended to that’s kind of sexy."

The runway star also spoke about society's obsession with women in the public eye who have dealt with hardships and gave examples of Princess Diana, Amy Winehouse, and Britney Spears.

"But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize. So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off," Emily said. "I’m gonna be in my [expletive] era. 2022, baby, is my [expletive] era."

Blonde premiered on Netflix on September 28. 

More From Entertainment:

Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?

Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death

Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death
Bella Hadid spray-on dress: Coperni designers share how it was made

Bella Hadid spray-on dress: Coperni designers share how it was made
Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors

Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors
Princess Charlotte already knows she is ‘the spare’ like Prince Harry

Princess Charlotte already knows she is ‘the spare’ like Prince Harry
Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes

Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes
Nicola Peltz sidelines Victoria Beckham, keeps back turned from her in Paris

Nicola Peltz sidelines Victoria Beckham, keeps back turned from her in Paris
Amber Heard in PR war with Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard in PR war with Johnny Depp?
Amber Heard’s retracted conversation with Johnny Depp leaked

Amber Heard’s retracted conversation with Johnny Depp leaked
Prince Andrew began 'umbrella' fight with Queen staff: 'Mummy, they are being nasty'

Prince Andrew began 'umbrella' fight with Queen staff: 'Mummy, they are being nasty'
Julia Fox admits 'drugs' are not helping her silence 'ADHD'

Julia Fox admits 'drugs' are not helping her silence 'ADHD'

Latest

view all