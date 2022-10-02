 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Prince Andrews hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him

Two have been charged with assault in relation to an incident in which a man, who hackled Prince Andrew, was allegedly thrown to the ground by the members of the public.

A Scottish man heckled disgraced Prince Andrew at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession, telling the Queen’s son he is a “sick old man.”

The members of the public threw the hackler to the ground before the police arrested the 22-year-old and charged him with a breach-of-the-peace.

Police also began an investigation after members of the public intervened in relation to an incident.

“Two men, both 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile on September 12," said  Police Scotland.

The Queen’s four children, including King Charles III and Princess Anne, were walking behind their mother’s coffin as it was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral after leaving the Palace.

The 62-year-old Duke stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over the controversy surrounding his friendship with the late US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself that year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew settled a US lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre - who accused the royal of abusing her when she was a teenager - in February this year. The Duke of York denied any wrongdoing and was not charged with any criminal offence.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit
Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate

Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate
Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy
‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?

‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?
‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?
Harry’s memoir may damage King Charles’ reputation, fears royal counselors

Harry’s memoir may damage King Charles’ reputation, fears royal counselors
King Charles III zipped up Kingship plans for decades: 'Did not want to upset Queen'

King Charles III zipped up Kingship plans for decades: 'Did not want to upset Queen'
Zac Efron reacts to Marvel’s casting call rumours for his look-alike

Zac Efron reacts to Marvel’s casting call rumours for his look-alike
King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection

King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection

Latest

view all