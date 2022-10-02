Prince Andrew's hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him

Two have been charged with assault in relation to an incident in which a man, who hackled Prince Andrew, was allegedly thrown to the ground by the members of the public.

A Scottish man heckled disgraced Prince Andrew at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession, telling the Queen’s son he is a “sick old man.”



The members of the public threw the hackler to the ground before the police arrested the 22-year-old and charged him with a breach-of-the-peace.



Police also began an investigation after members of the public intervened in relation to an incident.

“Two men, both 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile on September 12," said Police Scotland.



The Queen’s four children, including King Charles III and Princess Anne, were walking behind their mother’s coffin as it was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral after leaving the Palace.

The 62-year-old Duke stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over the controversy surrounding his friendship with the late US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself that year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew settled a US lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre - who accused the royal of abusing her when she was a teenager - in February this year. The Duke of York denied any wrongdoing and was not charged with any criminal offence.