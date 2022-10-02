 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to prove as a “liability to the monarchy” amidst their recent return to the US after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

During her appearance on GB News Live, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said: “Harry and Meghan right now are proving to be a liability to the monarchy.”

"I think that if they do want to work their way back in, it’s going to take a long time to establish trust and they should work for that,” she continued.

"I don’t think it’s as easy as 'we’ve had a death in the family so let’s just move them back in'.

"They’ve done hurtful things, specifically the Oprah interview [that] was just as detrimental to the monarchy as the death of Princess Diana,” Kinsey explained.

"That’s how horrible the feedback was for the Royal Family after the Oprah interview."

"When I say they are a liability to the Royal Family, I am just addressing some of their actions since they moved to America," she added. 

“That’s not even including some of the horrible stories we’ve heard from Valentine Low from his new book Courtiers about the way that they treat people."

