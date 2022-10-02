 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

William, Harry rift 'problem' is that Sussexes are 'back in America'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

File footage

Loose Women star, Nadia Sawalha said that problem of Prince William and Prince Harry's rift is the fact that the Sussexes have returned to the US.

The 57-year-old star recently suggested that the Duke of Sussex’s new life in America is damaging the two brother’s relationship, reported Daily Star.

During her conversation with the outlet, Nadia said: “One hopes so, doesn’t one? But I think the problem is, they’re now back in America."

Princess Diana’s both sons were reunited to walk side by side at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

"Hopefully time will heal things. I hope," she added.

"It’s just that upbringing that they have to push through and push on. I think more than anything else, it will be the upbringing that eventually brings them back together, because they have to,” the TV presenter said.

“The thing is protecting the royal family, isn’t it?" she added.

More From Entertainment:

Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie

Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie
Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK

George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK
Camila Morrone steps out for a stroll with father Maximo after split from Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone steps out for a stroll with father Maximo after split from Leonardo DiCaprio
King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church service in Balmoral after royal mourning period ends

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit
Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate

Charles celebrates 'strength' in photo with Camilla, William and Kate
Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proving to be ‘liability’ to monarchy
‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?

‘The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?
Prince Andrew's hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him

Prince Andrew's hackler not an ordinary man - Two charged for allegedly assaulting him
‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

‘Angry’ Meghan Markle didn’t like the Royal Family?

Latest

view all