George and Charlotte to steal the spotlight as Harry's 'influence' reduced in UK

Prince George and Princess Charlotte might clobber Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the United Kingdom (UK), said royal commentator.



According to Daily Star, royal expert Eric Schiffer predicted that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will outshine the Sussexes as the kids took centre stage at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Eric said: "Prince George and Princess Charlotte's importance in the Royal Family as they grow up will clobber the UK fame of Harry and Meghan, and they have a high probability of doing the same outside Great Britain.

"The funeral was a difficult day for Harry. He faced a grisly moment. The death of someone he cares about is always difficult but [he is now] also facing a new order of power and of the crown,” the expert continued.

"He has now been further reduced in terms of his influence,” Eric added.

George and Charlotte stole the spotlight as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin at Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s last week.