Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

Country singer songwriter Hardy revealed that he was travelling in the bus which had an accident on Saturday.

Updating his fans on the incident, he said his touring team are recovering from injuries.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “were all treated for significant injuries.”

Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tenn., which is when the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by the Tennessean. The artist has already been released from the hospital, “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next few weeks.” However, his bus driver is still being treated.

The singer also acknowledged that the recovery time “may cost us at a couple of shows,” but he affirmed there will be updates from his team “in the coming days.” The singer and his camp were scheduled to play a string of shows through December, starting on Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field with his longtime friend, Morgan Wallen, in Arlington, Texas.