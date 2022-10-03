 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

Country singer songwriter Hardy revealed that he was travelling in the bus which had an accident on Saturday.

Updating his fans on the incident, he said his touring team are recovering from injuries.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “were all treated for significant injuries.”

Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tenn., which is when the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by the Tennessean. The artist has already been released from the hospital, “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next few weeks.” However, his bus driver is still being treated.

The singer also acknowledged that the recovery time “may cost us at a couple of shows,” but he affirmed there will be updates from his team “in the coming days.” The singer and his camp were scheduled to play a string of shows through December, starting on Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field with his longtime friend, Morgan Wallen, in Arlington, Texas.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign
James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week
COP26 episode can fuel tensions between King Charles and Liz Truss: report

COP26 episode can fuel tensions between King Charles and Liz Truss: report

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why
Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

Latest

view all