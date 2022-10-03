 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral guard found dead in his London barracks

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

file footage

Days after Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in a state funeral on September 19, 2022, a guard who carried her coffin has been found dead in his London barracks, reported Extra.

According to reports, the 18-year-old guard played a major role at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral just days ago on September 19, 2022, walking beside her coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch as a 'symbolic display of protection’.

He was reportedly found ‘unresponsive’ last Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in his London barracks and officially pronounced dead later in the day.

Burnell-Williams’ death was confirmed over the weekend after the Army released an official statement reading: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks.”

“Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected,” the statement continued, with a police statement also assuring, “Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

The young soldier’s mother also took to social media to react to the tragic news, saying: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle gears up for a befitting reply to King Charles fresh snub

Meghan Markle gears up for a befitting reply to King Charles fresh snub
Maisie Williams stuns in grey corset top as she cosies up to boyfriend Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams stuns in grey corset top as she cosies up to boyfriend Reuben Selby

Kim Kardashian releases first two episodes of her new podcast series on Spotify

Kim Kardashian releases first two episodes of her new podcast series on Spotify
Taylor Swift unveils ANOTHER track from ‘Midnights’ on TikTok

Taylor Swift unveils ANOTHER track from ‘Midnights’ on TikTok
Meghan Markle's sister includes Oprah Winfrey in witness list amid defamation case

Meghan Markle's sister includes Oprah Winfrey in witness list amid defamation case
Paul McCartney spotted at daughter Stella's fashion show

Paul McCartney spotted at daughter Stella's fashion show

Charles, Camilla make 1st joint public engagement since mourning period ended

Charles, Camilla make 1st joint public engagement since mourning period ended
Paris Jackson shows off unique sense of style in bold floral crochet dress: Photos

Paris Jackson shows off unique sense of style in bold floral crochet dress: Photos

Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harper's dress in style

Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harper's dress in style
Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary
'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

Latest

view all