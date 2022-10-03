Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral guard found dead in his London barracks

file footage

Days after Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in a state funeral on September 19, 2022, a guard who carried her coffin has been found dead in his London barracks, reported Extra.



According to reports, the 18-year-old guard played a major role at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral just days ago on September 19, 2022, walking beside her coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch as a 'symbolic display of protection’.

He was reportedly found ‘unresponsive’ last Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in his London barracks and officially pronounced dead later in the day.

Burnell-Williams’ death was confirmed over the weekend after the Army released an official statement reading: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks.”

“Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected,” the statement continued, with a police statement also assuring, “Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

The young soldier’s mother also took to social media to react to the tragic news, saying: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”