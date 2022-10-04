 
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's godparents have deep connection with Prince Harry

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Prince Harry’s eldest child, his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, may live away from the US but has a deep connection to his father’s life in the UK in the form of his godparents.

According to a Sunday Times report from 2020, the year when Meghan and Prince Harry famously stepped down as senior royals in a move titled ‘Megxit’, the Duke of Sussex made sure that his son has strong ties to his birth country by naming his own nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, as Archie’s godmother.

Tiggy, also known by her married name Tiggy Pettifer, served both Prince Harry and Prince William when they were young, and was also a close aide of their father Charles, who is now the new King after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022.

If that wasn’t enough, Prince Harry also chose his own close friend and ‘mentor’, Mark Dyer, as Archie’s godfather.

While Prince Harry and Meghan have never officially confirmed the names of their child’s godparents, close sources have suggested that Tiggy and Mark are sure to be on the list.

