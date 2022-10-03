 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘disaster memoir’ derailing’ Meghan Markle’s plans

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been vying for a ‘disaster waiting to happen’ amid desperation to drop a memoir ‘easier to digest’ for the Firm.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued this claim in her interview with GB News.

She pointed out how Prince “Harry's chickens may be coming home to roost.”

All of this came after news of Palace aides coming into ‘force’ a detour of Prince Harry’s memoir came in.

Even former royal butler to Harry, William and Charles, Grant Harrolds echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “There is no question about that. They have got to do a U-turn.”

“They can't just do one public appearance and everything is fine again. Things like this book would be a disaster for them. These are things they have to consider if they want a way back in.”

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary
'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William
Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret

Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret
Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA
Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List
UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place

UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place
Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate

Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate
Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity

Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity

Latest

view all