Monday Oct 03 2022
Rihanna steps out in sheer black dress for boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Music sensation Rihanna stepped out in style on Sunday to celebrate her beau A$AP Rocky's 34th birthday.

RiRi, who welcomed her first child with her partner in May dropped jaws with her glamourous appearance in a glam black dress, while she put on a very leggy display as she left the party at Olivetta in Los Angeles.

Rihanna flashed her legs in the bold dress, which boasted a daring thigh-high split and sheer skirt.

The racy thigh-high split and plunging neckline showed off her gorgoeus figure.

It's been a week of celebrations for the star as she announced she will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12.

The 34-year-old and her creative team are mulling over a list of nearly 50 possible names to join her onstage at Arizona's State Farm Stadium for her 12 to 15-minute set - according to TMZ.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Sources tell the publication that everyone she has ever collaborated with is 'fair game' to appear onstage.

On Monday night, she was spotted heading inside a recording studio in Manhattan with Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) amid reports they are working together on her long-delayed ninth studio album.

Rihanna and her partner embarked on their parenthood journey together in May, but have yet to reveal the baby's name or image. 


