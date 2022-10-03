 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place

UK government wants Prince William to attend COP27 in place of his father King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will not attend the climate change conference COP27, which is due to be held in Egypt next month.

The Palace's statement seems to be a response to a story in the Sunday Times which claimed Prime Minister Liz Truss had "ordered" the King not to attend the event.

"With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend," the Palace stated.

New minister for fisheries and farming Mark Spencer said Prince William should go to COP27 instead as the King now has “other priorities”.

Speaking at a Conservative Environment Network event at the Conservative Conference on Sunday, he said: “I’m not in charge of the king’s diary, luckily. He’s expressed a great deal of interest in the environment in the past, but I think in his new role, as the as the monarch is going to have a lot of other priorities, and I think as he said himself he’s up for others to take up that challenge.”

The minister added: “I’m sure the Prince of Wales will be a huge ambassador for the environment, moving forward.”

Before his accession to the throne last month, the King - then the Prince of Wales - had indicated he would attend the annual event which is close to his heart.

Jonny Dymond, royal correspondent, thinks the King must be personally disappointed given his long decades of passionate environmental campaigning.

But the Palace responded that the idea Charles was uncomfortable was not the case, and he was ever mindful of the sovereign's role to act on the government's advice.

However, latest reports have rejected all the claims, confirming that neither King Charles nor his son Prince William will attend the Cop27 climate summit after being advised to stay away by PM Truss.

More From Entertainment:

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret

Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret
Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA
Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List
Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate

Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Rihanna steps out in sheer black dress for boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday

Rihanna steps out in sheer black dress for boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday

Netflix’s 'Shadow and Bone': Author Leigh Bardugo reveals the darkling's past

Netflix’s 'Shadow and Bone': Author Leigh Bardugo reveals the darkling's past

Kim Kardashian’s crypto misadventure lands her in hot water

Kim Kardashian’s crypto misadventure lands her in hot water

Latest

view all