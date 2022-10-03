Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Netflix has officially released its Top 10 list of all the best movies, TV shows, and series across the world.
The entire list includes;
TV Shows
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Empress
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Cobra Kai
- Dynasty
- The Great British Bake Off
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
- In the Dark
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Movies:
- Last Seen Alive
- Blonde
- Inheritance
- Lou
- Rush Hour
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- A Jazzman's Blues
- Father Stu
- The Munsters
- Elysium
Kids:
- Sing 2
- Despicable Me 2
- CoComelon
- Floor is Lava
- Minions and More Volume 1
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Danger Force
- Despicable Me
- Phantom Pups
- Go Dog Go