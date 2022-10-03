 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Netflix has officially released its Top 10 list of all the best movies, TV shows, and series across the world.

The entire list includes;

TV Shows

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Empress
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández
  • Cobra Kai
  • Dynasty
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
  • In the Dark
  • Fate: The Winx Saga
  • Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Movies:

  • Last Seen Alive
  • Blonde
  • Inheritance
  • Lou
  • Rush Hour
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • A Jazzman's Blues
  • Father Stu
  • The Munsters
  • Elysium

Kids:

  • Sing 2
  • Despicable Me 2
  • CoComelon
  • Floor is Lava
  • Minions and More Volume 1
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
  • Danger Force
  • Despicable Me
  • Phantom Pups
  • Go Dog Go

