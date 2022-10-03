Taylor Swift unveils ANOTHER track from ‘Midnights’ on TikTok

Monday Oct 03, 2022
Taylor Swift has unveiled another track on her upcoming album ahead of its release on October 21.
The Blank Space singer has been teasing fans by releasing the track-list for the tenth studio album Midnights in a series of lottery-themed TikTok videos.
Appropriately titled Midnights Mayhem With Me, the series - in which Swift, 32, randomly selects track numbers from a spinning tumbler before revealing their title - continued with the star picking song number three.
Confirming the selection, she announced the third track on her imminent album will be called Anti-Hero.
Another song to be unveiled during her TikTok series has been named Midnight Rain, the sixth to feature on Midnight's track-listing.
In September the singer revealed she has written her first ever song with a swear word in the title.
She debuted the series on September 20 and confirmed the 13th track is Mastermind.
Taylor previously described the album as a collection of songs based on 13 sleepless nights over the last few years, during which she got up to jot down lyrics.
Announcing the new project, she wrote in a statement posted online: 'This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.
There are 13 tracks for each sleepless night, though a Target-exclusive edition comes with three bonus tracks.
Midnights is due for release on October 21.