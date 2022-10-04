Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's unseen photos from UK visit break internet

Prince harry and Meghan Markle have given a new glimpse at their recent visit to the Europe.

Photographer Misan Harriman has shared new pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "moments before" they took the stage at the One Young World Summit.

The California-based couple's photographer pal, who shot Meghan's pregnancy photos while she was expecting daughter Lilibet as well as Lili's first birthday portrait, shared new photos of the couple on his social media pages Monday.

According to Harriman, the photos were taken "moments before" the couple took the stage at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England on September 5.



In one of the pictures, the Duchess looks directly at the camera while linking her finger with the Duke's, who is giving the camera a slight smile.

Another photo, shared in black and white, shows the couple from the side as they prepare to take the stage. They are holding hands, with their fingers intertwined.

Meghan and Harry's fans showered love and praise on the photos of their favourite royals.