Prince William broke 'King' secret to George in fear of 'haphazard' media 'buzz'

Prince William held a carefully planned intervention with Kate Middleton to tell Prince George about his royal destiny.

Royal expert Robert Lacey in his book revealed how William told Prince George about his future status as the King.

Mr Lacey revealed that William's strategy came after "unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start."



Mr Lacey added: "William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son.

"Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve," he concluded.



Meanwhile, expert Dunacan Larcombe, once told OK!: . "George is only just beginning to understand his destiny, but Kate has got the journey planned."

