 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William broke 'King' secret to George in fear of 'haphazard' media 'buzz'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Prince William held a carefully planned intervention with Kate Middleton to tell Prince George about his royal destiny.

Royal expert Robert Lacey in his book revealed how William told Prince George about his future status as the King. 

Mr Lacey revealed that William's strategy came after "unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start." 

Mr Lacey added: "William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son.

"Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve," he concluded.

Meanwhile, expert Dunacan Larcombe, once told OK!: . "George is only just beginning to understand his destiny, but Kate has got the journey planned."

More From Entertainment:

Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding
'Chadwick Boseman left ‘gaping hole on 'Black Panther' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke

'Chadwick Boseman left ‘gaping hole on 'Black Panther' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke
Can Will Smith return to Oscars with ‘Emancipation’?

Can Will Smith return to Oscars with ‘Emancipation’?
Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' gets a graphic novel

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' gets a graphic novel
Prince Harry will find it ‘virtually impossible’ to stop book going public: expert

Prince Harry will find it ‘virtually impossible’ to stop book going public: expert
Liz Truss accused of 'suppressing' King Charles as 'powerful Britain voice'

Liz Truss accused of 'suppressing' King Charles as 'powerful Britain voice'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang
In pictures, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look like royalty: PIC

In pictures, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha look like royalty: PIC
Will Smith dubs ‘Emancipation’ ‘the hardest movie’ he’s ever made

Will Smith dubs ‘Emancipation’ ‘the hardest movie’ he’s ever made
Lindsay Lohan opens up about her acting comeback

Lindsay Lohan opens up about her acting comeback
Jeffrey Dahmer’s controversial series sparks public interest in killer’s life?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s controversial series sparks public interest in killer’s life?

Latest

view all