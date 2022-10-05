'Black Panther' filmmaker mulled over quitting industry amid Chadwick Boseman death

'Black Panther' filmmaker mulled quitting industry amid Chadwick Boseman death

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler was on the verge of quitting the entertainment industry after the demise of Chadwick Boseman.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said, "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business,'" Coogler added.

"I didn't know if I could make another movie period [or] another 'Black Panther movie because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?

The Creed director explained that he revisited his relationship with Boseman, which led him to rediscover his passion for Wakanda, "I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life," Coogler continued. "I decided that it made more sense to keep going."

Coogler returned to helm Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which depicts the story of characters played by recurring cast Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit the theatres on November 11.