Prince Harry ‘really upset’ Prince William with ‘shocking’ comment

Prince Harry reportedly left his brother Prince William ‘very upset’ with a shocking comment about their relationship back in 2019 following his trip to South Africa with wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has said.

In his upcoming book Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor, Valentine Low revealed that Prince William had sent Harry a WhatsApp message asking for him to meet after Meghan and Harry gave an interview to ITV after their South African tour.

Commenting on these revelations on the Palace Confidential podcast, royal expert Richard Eden said: “That was a programme that was meant to be all about their tour of Africa, focusing on these regions and the problems they've got there.”

“But it turned out to be all about Harry - and particularly Meghan. It's the one where she made the comment about 'nobody's asked about how I am'.”

“So, after this was broadcast, William was very upset apparently - very astonished really - to see the mindset,” Eden shared.

He further recalled: “Harry had been asked about his relationship with William and he said: 'we're on different path'. It was really stark, like nothing we've heard before in public. And William was shocked. And the first thing he wants to do is go and is see his brother and talk about it.”

It is pertinent to mention that both Prince Harry and Meghan made some shocking claims in the ITV interview at the time, months before their royal exit from the family.

When asked about his relationship with Prince William, Harry had told Tom Bradby: “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me.”